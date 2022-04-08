After MTG Reported Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police, He “Reported Her to Batman”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Ku Klux Karen of Congress, responded to a Jimmy Kimmel joke earlier this week by reporting him to the Capitol police. Now the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has taken the equally-effective step of complaining about her to Batman.

“I have the weirdest life,” Kimmel told the ABC audience Thursday evening. “I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics: Marjorie Taylor Green.”

The saga began on April 4th, when MTG accused three of her Republican colleagues of being in favor of the sexual abuse of children, simply because they supported the confirmation of Judge (now Justice) Ketanji Jackson Brown to the Supreme Court. She tweeted, “Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.” This led Kimmel to joke, “Wow, where is Will Smith when you need him?”

Rep. Green responded with another tweet: “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.”

This left Kimmel baffled. “Not only did she call the police,” he said on Thursday’s show, “She called the same police she voted against giving a congressional gold medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6th. That’s who she called: The people she wanted to defund.”

He continued, “It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore,’ to, ‘What’d you say? I’m calling the cops.’ Must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about.” Kimmel added, “She’s a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time: a snowciopath.”

To respond, Kimmel appealed to a higher power. “Dear Batman,” he wrote in a letter on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “How’s it hanging? Knowing you, probably upside down. Ha ha. I’m writing about a woman who might be a supervillain. Like The Riddler, she believes the world is full of coded messages. Like The Joker, she thinks she is funny. And like The Penguin, she is five-foot-three. Please check her out. Love to Robin. Love, Jimmy.”

He sent his own trusted sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez off running to the Batcave, but he didn’t have to wait long. A few minutes later, not one, but two Batmen appeared on screen. “We got your letter,” Michael Keaton and George Clooney said in unison. “We’ll take care of it.” Check out Kimmel’s monologue below.

If only dealing with real-life supervillains were so easy. Rep. Greene continues to suggest that Democrats and anyone aligned with them are either pedophiles or Nazis, though she doesn’t always have the right ingredients to pull off that recipe. Earlier this year, she accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of orchestrating a secret “gazpacho police.”

.@RepMTG reported me to the Capitol Police, so I reported her to Batman! pic.twitter.com/0vfsHywfNV Advertisement — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2022