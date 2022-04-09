Menu
John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Books Concert in Brooklyn

Hinckley and "special guests" will play a show at Brooklyn's Market Hotel in July

John Hinckley Jr. concert
John Hinckley Jr., photo via YouTube
April 9, 2022 | 11:33am ET

    John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will play a concert in Brooklyn this summer.

    In 2016, after spending 34 years under institutional psychiatric care, Hinckley was released into the custody of his mother. In the time since then, Hinckley has pursued an interest in music, releasing more than three dozen videos to YouTube, including originals and covers of Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. At one point, Hinckley even petitioned the court for permission to move to Los Angeles so that he could pursue a career in the music industry.

    Now, Hinckley has announced his first-ever public gig: it’ll take place on July 8th at Brooklyn’s Market Hotel. What’s more, he’ll be joined by “special guests,” according to a tweet posted by the concert’s promoter, Scenic Presents.

    Tickets for the show are priced at $20 each, and proof of vaccination and a mask are required upon entry.

    In his own tweet, Hinckley promised additional live shows this summer and fall. “Just me and my guitar, singing my songs,” he added.

     

