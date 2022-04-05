John Mulaney Adds New Dates to “From Scratch” Tour

John Mulaney has once again expanded his “From Scratch” standup comedy tour with the addition of 13 new dates.
Specifically, the newly announced dates include a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival; as well as stops in Springfield, IL; Toledo, OH; New Haven, CT; Red Bank, NJ; Newark, NJ; Dayton, OH; and University Park, PA. Check out Mulaney’s complete, updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).
A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: SCARTCH), with a public on-sale following Friday, April 8th. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.
John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)
04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/18 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
05/19 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/08 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (early show)
06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (late show)
06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/21 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/24 – Davenport, IA @ RiverCenter Adler Theatre
07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
07/29 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (early show)
08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (late show)
08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/17 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
08/18 – Dayton, OH @ Schuster Performing Arts Center
08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum
08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (early show)
08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (late show)
09/08 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (early show)
09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (late show)
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/25 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center