John Mulaney Adds New Dates to “From Scratch” Tour

The comedian has confirmed 13 new shows

April 5, 2022 | 4:12pm ET

    John Mulaney has once again expanded his “From Scratch” standup comedy tour with the addition of 13 new dates.

    Specifically, the newly announced dates include a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival; as well as stops in Springfield, IL; Toledo, OH; New Haven, CT; Red Bank, NJ; Newark, NJ; Dayton, OH; and University Park, PA. Check out Mulaney’s complete, updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).

    A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: SCARTCH), with a public on-sale following Friday, April 8th. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

    John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)
    04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)
    04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
    05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/18 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
    05/19 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
    05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
    05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    06/08 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
    06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
    06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (early show)
    06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (late show)
    06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
    07/21 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater
    07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
    07/24 – Davenport, IA @ RiverCenter Adler Theatre
    07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
    07/29 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (early show)
    08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (late show)
    08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    08/17 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    08/18 – Dayton, OH @ Schuster Performing Arts Center
    08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
    08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum
    08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (early show)
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (late show)
    09/08 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (early show)
    09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (late show)
    09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/25 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

