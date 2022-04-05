John Mulaney Adds New Dates to “From Scratch” Tour

John Mulaney has once again expanded his “From Scratch” standup comedy tour with the addition of 13 new dates.

Specifically, the newly announced dates include a show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival; as well as stops in Springfield, IL; Toledo, OH; New Haven, CT; Red Bank, NJ; Newark, NJ; Dayton, OH; and University Park, PA. Check out Mulaney’s complete, updated tour schedule below (new dates are in bold).

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code: SCARTCH), with a public on-sale following Friday, April 8th. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:

04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)

04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/28 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/18 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

05/19 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/08 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena

06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (early show)

06/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts (late show)

06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/21 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

07/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/24 – Davenport, IA @ RiverCenter Adler Theatre

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

07/29 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

08/05 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/06 — Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (early show)

08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (late show)

08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

08/12 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/13 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/17 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

08/18 – Dayton, OH @ Schuster Performing Arts Center

08/19 — Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

08/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fisherv Forum

08/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/25 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (early show)

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (late show)

09/08 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (early show)

09/09 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre (late show)

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/23 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/25 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center