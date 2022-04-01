Joni Mitchell to Make Rare Public Appearance at the Grammys

Joni Mitchell will make a rare public appearance at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. The legendary songwriter will be on hand to present an award during Sunday’s ceremony in Las Vegas, the Record Academy announced on Friday.

Mitchell, 78, has mostly remained out of the public spotlight since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. Her most recent public appearance came last December, when she attended the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors. In a brief speech following the ceremony, Mitchell briefly addressed her health, saying: “I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life… I’ve had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right!”

Ahead of Sunday’s Grammys, Mitchell will be honored at a separate ceremony Saturday as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year. As part of the festivities, an all-star list of musicians, including Beck, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Stephen Stills, and Jon Batiste, will take the stage to perform her music.

Speaking of Mitchell’s music, earlier this year she removed her catalog from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young and to protest the spread of COVID misinformation on the platform.

The 2022 Grammy Awards take place Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. The event will air live on CBS and stream online via Paramount+. Other confirmed presenters include Questlove, Dua Lipa, Avril Lavigne, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, and more, while performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Lil Nas X. Check out our Grammys guide, and revisit the full list of nominees here.