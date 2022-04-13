Joseph Gordon-Levitt Dealt In to Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery Series Poker Face

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will attempt to hide his tell in Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series Poker Face, reports Variety.

Details about Gordon-Levitt’s character and how many episodes he will appear in the mystery drama are being kept under wraps, but he is joining star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne. Not much is known about the series, except that it will follow a procedural format tasking Lyonne’s character with solving a different murder in each episode.

Back in March 2021, Peacock announced Johnson would serve as the creator, writer, and director of Poker Face, which will consist of 10 episodes. Although it marks Johnson’s first time writing a TV show, he has previously directed three episodes of Breaking Bad (including Season 3’s “Fly”) and one episode of Terriers.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place,” Johnson said in a previous statement. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

Poker Face marks a reunion between Gordon-Levitt and Johnson. Starting with 2005’s Brick, the actor has appeared in all of Johnson’s movies, including small voice cameos in Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The latter appearance was actually a Beastie Boys reference, nodding to the hip-hop pioneer’s 1998 album, Hello Nasty.

Gordon-Levitt is currently starring in Showtime’s Super Pumped as disgraced former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Next up, he will lend his voice to Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio. He’s also set to star as cult leader Jim Jones in White Night and will portray Johnny Carson in an upcoming biopic series.

Advertisement

As for Johnson, Knives Out 2 will be out on Netflix later this year, with Knives Out 3 following at some point afterward.