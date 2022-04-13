Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Dealt In to Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery Series Poker Face

Joining Natasha Lyonne, who stars in the procedural drama

joseph gordon-levitt poker face rian johnson peacock series natasha lyonne
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (photo by Steve Jennings) and Rian Johnson (photo by Dick Thomas Johnson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 13, 2022 | 2:16pm ET

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt will attempt to hide his tell in Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock series Poker Face, reports Variety.

    Details about Gordon-Levitt’s character and how many episodes he will appear in the mystery drama are being kept under wraps, but he is joining star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne. Not much is known about the series, except that it will follow a procedural format tasking Lyonne’s character with solving a different murder in each episode.

    Back in March 2021, Peacock announced Johnson would serve as the creator, writer, and director of Poker Face, which will consist of 10 episodes. Although it marks Johnson’s first time writing a TV show, he has previously directed three episodes of Breaking Bad (including Season 3’s “Fly”) and one episode of Terriers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place,” Johnson said in a previous statement. “Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

    Poker Face marks a reunion between Gordon-Levitt and Johnson. Starting with 2005’s Brick, the actor has appeared in all of Johnson’s movies, including small voice cameos in Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The latter appearance was actually a Beastie Boys reference, nodding to the hip-hop pioneer’s 1998 album, Hello Nasty.

    Gordon-Levitt is currently starring in Showtime’s Super Pumped as disgraced former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. Next up, he will lend his voice to Jiminy Cricket in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio. He’s also set to star as cult leader Jim Jones in White Night and will portray Johnny Carson in an upcoming biopic series.

    Advertisement

    As for Johnson, Knives Out 2 will be out on Netflix later this year, with Knives Out 3 following at some point afterward.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

wild pink q degraw new song stream

Wild Pink Share New Song "Q. Degraw": Stream

April 13, 2022

cuba gooding jr guilty forcible touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

April 13, 2022

Ted Peacock TV series

Peacock's Ted Prequel Series Reveals Main Cast Alongside Seth MacFarlane

April 13, 2022

molly shannon relentless gary coleman hotel room sexual assault howard stern

Molly Shannon Locked Herself in Hotel Bathroom to Escape "Relentless" Gary Coleman

April 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Dealt In to Rian Johnson's Murder Mystery Series Poker Face

Menu Shop Search Sale