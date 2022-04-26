Journey to Release First New Album in 11 Years

Journey are set to return this summer with their first new album of original recordings in 11 years. Entitled Freedom, the 15-track LP will be released on July 8th via BMG. As a preview, the band has shared the lead single, “You Got the Best of Me,” which you can hear below.

Unable to tour due to the pandemic, Journey’s Neal Schon began work on the album in 2020. “I spent a lot of time in my little studio at home, learning how to play keyboards and looping,” Schon explained. “Some of those ideas ended up being songs. So it kind of came out of nowhere.”

Alongside Schon, keyboardist/lyricist Jonathan Cain, and vocalist Arnel Pineda, Freedom features the return of bassist Randy Jackson, who appears on a Journey album for the first time since 1986’s Raised on Radio.

Of the first single, “You Got the Best of Me,” Schon said he “wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It.’ I usually don’t go in saying I’m going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like ‘Wheel in the Sky’ did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.”

Journey are currently amidst a North American tour with Toto, which runs through the middle of May. They also recently announced a series of orchestral performances in Las Vegas taking place in July. Tickets to Journey’s upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Freedom Artwork:

Freedom Tracklist:

01. Together We Run

02. Don’t Give Up On Us

03. Still Believe In Love

04. You Got The Best Of Me

05. Live To Love Again

06. The Way We Used To Be

07. Come Away With Me

08. After Glow

09. Let It Rain

10. Holdin On

11. All Day and All Night

12. Don’t Go

13. United We Stand

14. Life Rolls On

15. Beautiful As You Are

Journey 2022 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

05/02 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

05/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

05/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

05/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse ^

05/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

05/11 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center ^

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

05/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre *

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre *

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre *

07/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre *

^ = w/ Toto

* = w/ Symphony orchestra