Justin Bieber Offering $3 Million in Free Therapy to Fans and Crew

Justin Bieber is likely raking in millions on his 98-date “Justice World Tour,” but he’s sharing the wealth by financing therapy for his fans and crew. The pop star has teamed up with affordable therapy service BetterHelp to offer mental health assistance of up to $3,000,000 in value.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” Bieber said in a statement. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

Perhaps aware of the toll that working away from home for months on end — and in a pandemic, no less — can have on touring musicians, Bieber’s deal prioritizes his crew, offering his 250+ person team free access to 18 months of therapy. Meanwhile, the artist’s fans are offered one free month of the service.

According to a press release, fans can either use the service themselves or offer it to a friend or family member in need, so it looks like you don’t have to be the biggest Belieber to take the free help. Learn more about Bieber’s deal with BetterHelp here.

The “Justice World Tour” continues into 2023 with stops in North and South America, the UK, Europe, South Africa, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. Remaining tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.