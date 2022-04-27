Justin Bieber Released a New Joke Rap as if the World Isn’t Bad Enough

Justin Bieber’s whole life has conspired to make him not funny. He’s too handsome to need to compensate, and he became massively famous at exactly the wrong age, 14, when his peers were being bullied into developing personalities. He laughs at his own jokes like a real-life version of Mozart in Amadeus; the ridiculous laugh of someone who knows his admirers will join in. And so it’s no surprise that his new joke rap song, “I Feel Funny,” will leave you feeling anything but.

The one-minute long track features Biebs whisper-rapping over a beat with a steady whump-whump-whump like a wallet slapping the sides of a dryer. The lyrics are as humorless as a comment section, and Bieber’s wit, such as it is, comes in the form of over-pronouncing words. “You entice me,” he says, snapping off the ‘t.’ “What’s your sign/ I’m a Pisces.”

The music video was directed by Cole Bennett, YouTube influencer and 25-year-old founder of Lyrical Lemonade. “Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said ‘should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1,'” Bennett revealed in a statement. “We joked around about doing a video for it but never did.”

Advertisement

Related Video

As he explained, shooting eventually did take place in between takes on Bieber’s forthcoming video for “Honest,” which appears to feature Don Toliver. “A few weeks later we were doing a pick up day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest). We had a bit of time switching over from scene to scene. So, I went into his trailer and said ‘Remember that song you sent me? Let’s shoot a video for it on my phone in between takes of the actual video.’ … The rest was history. Enjoy.”

Justin Bieber said, “I Feel Funny.” See how you feel below.

Bieber may not want to quit his day job for comedy, but he’s clearly grown a lot as a person over the last few years. Earlier this month he offered $3 million in free therapy to his fans. He’s currently out on the “Justice World Tour,” and tickets are available here.