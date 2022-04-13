Menu
Kae Tempest on Self-Fulfilling Prophecies, Having Lianna La Havas & Fontaines DC on Their New Album

The English artist dissects the themes and unique recording process of The Line is a Curve

Kae Tempest new album line is a curve Kyle Meredith With Photo by Wolfgang Tillmans
Kyle Meredith With Kae Tempest, photo by Wolfgang Tillmans
Consequence Staff
April 13, 2022 | 11:42am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kae Tempest catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Line Is a Curve. The English spoken word poet/novelist/playwright tells us about using characters to work out their own issues, having Lianna La Havas and Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten as guests on the record, and the self-fulfilling prophecy found inside one of the songs.

    Related Video

    Tempest also talks about recording the album in one take, three different times, in front of three different single-person audiences of different backgrounds and ages. They also discuss how the record was made to be cyclical, not just for the music to begin where it ends, but also to highlight the perseverance within the lyrics.

    Listen to Kae Tempest discuss their new album, their artistic process, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

