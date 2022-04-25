Karol G Announces 2022 North American Tour

Karol G has announced her 2022 “$trip Love Tour,” which will visit 30 cities across North America.

Kicking off in Chicago on September 6th, the trek will make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more before closing out in Vancouver on October 29th. See the full schedule below.

An artist pre-sale (code: AMOR) begins Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29th.

Coming off her appearances at both weekends of Coachella, Karol G next hits the road for a string of dates in Mexico, Central America, and South America. Her last album was 2021’s KG0516, and she recently linked up with Becky G for their hit collaboration “MAMIII” before dropping her latest single “PROVENZA.”

2022 Karol G Tour Dates:

05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero

05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo

06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1

06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México

06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa

06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva

06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador

06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena

09/17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena

09/18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena

09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena

09/22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

10/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

10/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena