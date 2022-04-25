Karol G Announces 2022 North American Tour

Karol G has announced her 2022 “$trip Love Tour,” which will visit 30 cities across North America.
Kicking off in Chicago on September 6th, the trek will make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more before closing out in Vancouver on October 29th. See the full schedule below.
An artist pre-sale (code: AMOR) begins Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29th.
Coming off her appearances at both weekends of Coachella, Karol G next hits the road for a string of dates in Mexico, Central America, and South America. Her last album was 2021’s KG0516, and she recently linked up with Becky G for their hit collaboration “MAMIII” before dropping her latest single “PROVENZA.”
2022 Karol G Tour Dates:
05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero
05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui
06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa
06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva
06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador
06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena
09/17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena
09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena
09/22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena
09/24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena
09/26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
10/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
10/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena