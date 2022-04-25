Menu
Karol G Announces 2022 North American Tour

"$trip Love Tour" will hit 30 cities beginning in September

Karol G, photo via Instagram
April 25, 2022 | 3:46pm ET

    Karol G has announced her 2022 “$trip Love Tour,” which will visit 30 cities across North America.

    Kicking off in Chicago on September 6th, the trek will make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more before closing out in Vancouver on October 29th. See the full schedule below.

    An artist pre-sale (code: AMOR) begins Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. local time here, with tickets available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29th.

    Coming off her appearances at both weekends of Coachella, Karol G next hits the road for a string of dates in Mexico, Central America, and South America. Her last album was 2021’s KG0516, and she recently linked up with Becky G for their hit collaboration “MAMIII” before dropping her latest single “PROVENZA.”

    2022 Karol G Tour Dates:
    05/14 — Santiago De Cali, CO @ Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero
    05/21 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
    05/22 — Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena
    05/25 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    05/26 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
    05/27 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
    05/28 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
    06/02 — Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui
    06/03 — Guayaquil, EC @ Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
    06/04 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
    06/05 — Lima, PE @ Arena 1
    06/08 — Zapopan, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
    06/09 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
    06/11 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
    06/12 — Mexico City, MX @ Arena Ciudad de México
    06/15 — Tegucigalpa, HN @ Estadio Chochi Sosa
    06/17 — San José, CR @ Parque Viva
    06/18 — Panama City, PA @ Plaza Amador
    06/19 — San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/09 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/14 — Washington, DC @ State Farm Arena
    09/17 — Montreal, QC @ State Farm Arena
    09/18 — Toronto, ON @ State Farm Arena
    09/20 — Charlotte, NC @ State Farm Arena
    09/22 — Miami, FL @ State Farm Arena
    09/24 — Orlando, FL @ State Farm Arena
    09/26 — Tampa, FL @ State Farm Arena
    09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/30 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    10/04 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/05 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/15 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    10/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    10/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    10/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

