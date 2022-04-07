Kevin Smith Details NFT Movie KillRoy Was Here

Last year, Kevin Smith announced that his next film, KillRoy Was Here, would be the first movie released as an NFT. Now, the director is sharing more details about exactly what that means.

Per Deadline, Smith has teamed up with Secret Network’s Legendao to release KillRoy Was Here. Directed by Smith based on a script he co-wrote with Andy McElfresh, the horror anthology features a creature that kills evil adults on behalf of victimized kids. Smith produced the film with Jordan Monsanto and David Shapiro.

The movie itself will be released as an NFT that also includes exclusive content from the film, behind-the-scenes footage, and a commentary track. The complete package will be launched as a 5,555-piece generative art NFT collection on Legendao in collaboration with entertainment NFT platform Semkhor and Curio. Unfortunately, fans hoping to watch KillRoy Was Here without the special crypto key that comes with purchasing an NFT are out of luck.

In addition to the exclusive content, buyers of the KillRoy Was Here NFT also stake a claim to future anthology storylines. “When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes!” Smith explained in a statement.

The filmmaker continued, “We started the story, now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character! And along with a brand new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy’s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist!”

KillRoy Was Here is set to go up for sale on the Legendao market later this year. Smith’s last project was the He-Man TV series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which he chatted about on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

