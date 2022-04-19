Kid Cudi Says He Has One “Last Song” with Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool [with] That Man”

Just a few years after mending fences, it appears Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s longtime relationship as friends and collaborators is officially over. Today, Cudi revealed their collaboration “Rock N Roll” on Pusha T’s upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry, is the last song he’ll appear on with his former mentor.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

The most recent public fallout between Cudi and Kanye took place in February when Kanye publicly announced on Instagram that Cudi would not be on Donda 2 because of his friendship with Pete Davidson. Cudi countered by pointing out he’s been the “best thing” about Kanye’s albums since they met.

He also took further issue with Kanye posting a “lie” after they had already talked about the issue in private, adding, “You ain’t no friend. BYE.” And with that, a relationship dating back to 2008 has gone cold again.

After putting himself on Kanye’s radar by handing over his demo tape at the BAPE store in New York City, Cudi caught Kanye’s attention with his 2007 debut single, “Day ‘n’ Nite,” and follow-up mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi. This led to Cudi signing to G.O.O.D. Music and working on Kanye’s landmark 808s & Heartbreak, which marked a stark departure from his previous music.

In part due to Kanye switching back his sound for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Cudi played a much smaller part in the album. As he mentioned on the Indicud cut “Cold Blooded,” he began to feel like a “lost black sheep” on G.O.O.D Music and would depart the label in 2013.

The duo would reconcile in 2015 when Cudi played a major part in The Life of Pablo hit “Father Stretch My Hands, Part 1.” After they separately dealt with mental health issues, they reunited for Kanye’s ye cut “Ghost Town” and linked up for their collaborative 2018 project, Kids See Ghosts.

After a decade-plus of ups and downs, it would be unwise to rule out a future reconciliation between Cudi and Kanye, but until then, the Friday release of “Rock N Roll” will have to hold fans over.

