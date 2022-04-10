Kid Rock Opens Tour with Video Message from Donald Trump

In a feat that’s actually far less surprising than it should be, noted MAGA advocate Kid Rock has recruited none other than former president Donald Trump to welcome similarly indoctrinated attendees to his arena tour. During a recent stop on his aptly-named “Bad Reputation Tour,” Kid Rock opened the show with a personal video message from Number 45.

“Hello, everyone,” Trump says in the clip. “I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Mar-a-Lago’s newest DJ — who allegedly once asked Kid Rock for foreign policy advice — continued: “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Trump signed off by putting on a red baseball cap stitched with the phrase “Make America Rock Again.” Seconds later, Kid Rock opened his set with “We the People,” his new anti-science anthem that boasts a “let’s go Brandon” chant. See fan-shot footage of the atrocity below, if you must.

Trump isn’t the only far-right personality joining Kid Rock on tour: Tucker Carlson recently announced that he’d send a camera crew out with the rap-rocker for an installment of his Fox News series Tucker Carlson Originals. Carlson himself has apparently gotten chummy with Kid Rock, too, as the pair were both seen lounging in the latter’s “Cadillac Pussy VIP Room” last month.