Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Found Guilty in 2017 Killing

Nathaniel Glover, best known for his work under the name Kidd Creole in Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of a homeless man.

As The New York Times reports, John Jolly, 55, was found stabbed on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk by a group of tourists, after which he was taken to a hospital where he died. Security footage captured the attack and showed Glover on his way to work when he stopped at words from Jolly. He turned and stood face to face with Jolly before stabbing him twice in the torso with a steak knife.

According to prosecutors, Glover then fled on foot two blocks to his workplace, where he washed the knife and changed his clothes. He proceeded took a subway to the Bronx and deposited the knife in a sewer. Police found the weapon later, and Glover was arrested the following day.

Advertisement

Related Video

According to prosecutors, the argument began because Glover thought Jolly was making a sexual advance. They told the jury that Jolly had said, “What’s up?” and Glover became enraged because he believed the other man thought he was gay.

“Nathaniel Glover committed a shocking act of violence,” Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “This conviction makes clear my office will hold people who commit violent crime accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Glover, 62, recorded several albums with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in the 1980s. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of Fame in 2007 — the first hip-hop act to receive that honor. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4th.

Advertisement