King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Album Omnium Gatherum: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released their new album Omnium Gatherum. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

Led by the singles “The Dripping Tap,” “Magenta Mountain,” and “Kepler-22b,” not only is the studio set the Australian psych rockers’ landmark 20th album, it’s the first double LP in their more than decade-long career.

The project also happens to mark another milestone: the first time the bandmates recorded together since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The pandemic-era releases that preceded it, including last month’s Made in Timeland and 2021’s Butterfly 3000, were recorded remotely with the musicians isolated from each other.)

In our review, Jordan Blum called Omnium Gatherum “staggeringly diverse and striving,” writing, “At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, it’s fair to say that nearly every song deserves analysis for being a self-contained testament to the sextet’s seemingly infinite creativity. That it all flows together so coherently — with many pieces segueing into each other with animated fluidity — is downright extraordinary.”

To support the album, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are already in the middle of a sprawling world tour, which continues this Sunday, April 24th, with a show at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California. It will be followed by stops in the towns of Sonoma and Petaluma before heading east to Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Get your tickets here.

Omnium Gatherum Artwork:

Omnium Gatherum Tracklist:

01. The Dripping Tap

02. Magenta Mountain

03. Kepler-22b

04. Gaia

05. Ambergris

06. Sadie Sorceress

07. Evilest Man

08. The Garden Goblin

09. Blame It on the Weather

10. Persistence

11. The Grim Reaper

12. Presumptuous

13. Predator X

14. Red Smoke

15. Candles

16. The Funeral

