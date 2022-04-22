Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Album Omnium Gatherum: Stream

The expansive 16-track project marks the Australian band's first double LP

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
April 21, 2022 | 10:29pm ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released their new album Omnium Gatherum. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

    Led by the singles “The Dripping Tap,” “Magenta Mountain,” and “Kepler-22b,” not only is the studio set the Australian psych rockers’ landmark 20th album, it’s the first double LP in their more than decade-long career.

    The project also happens to mark another milestone: the first time the bandmates recorded together since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The pandemic-era releases that preceded it, including last month’s Made in Timeland and 2021’s Butterfly 3000, were recorded remotely with the musicians isolated from each other.)

    In our review, Jordan Blum called Omnium Gatherum “staggeringly diverse and striving,” writing, “At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, it’s fair to say that nearly every song deserves analysis for being a self-contained testament to the sextet’s seemingly infinite creativity. That it all flows together so coherently — with many pieces segueing into each other with animated fluidity — is downright extraordinary.”

    To support the album, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are already in the middle of a sprawling world tour, which continues this Sunday, April 24th, with a show at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, California. It will be followed by stops in the towns of Sonoma and Petaluma before heading east to Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Get your tickets here.

    Omnium Gatherum Artwork:

    king gizzard and the lizard wizard omnium gatherum new album stream double album artwork

    Omnium Gatherum Tracklist:
    01. The Dripping Tap
    02. Magenta Mountain
    03. Kepler-22b
    04. Gaia
    05. Ambergris
    06. Sadie Sorceress
    07. Evilest Man
    08. The Garden Goblin
    09. Blame It on the Weather
    10. Persistence
    11. The Grim Reaper
    12. Presumptuous
    13. Predator X
    14. Red Smoke
    15. Candles
    16. The Funeral

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Drop New Album Omnium Gatherum: Stream

