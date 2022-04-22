Kirk Hammett on Discovering Prog Rock and Having the First Metallica Solo Release

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about his debut solo EP, Portals, and how it was birthed from his horror movie exhibition and when Metallica did S&M 2.

Related Video

The guitarist tells us about just discovering prog rock bands like Genesis, Yes, and Jethro Tull, as well as not being much of a fan of The Beatles. He also talks about what it means to have his EP be the first Metallica solo release, and the possibility of eventually playing these songs live.

Advertisement

Hammett also discusses if he would do a guest-packed solo album in the vein of Tom Morello’s recent releases, future plans with The Wedding Band (which also features Robert Trujillo), and having more time for creative projects now that he’s seven years sober.

Listen to Metallica’s Kirk Hammett discuss Portals, his love of progressive rock, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.