Korn and Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 US Tour

Two of rock’s longstanding powerhouse acts, Korn and Evanescence, are teaming up for a 2022 US tour. This summer, the two bands will hit the road for a month-long late outing.

The 18-city tour begins August 16th at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and runs through a September 16th show at the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (April 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but a special Consequence pre-sale runs Thursday (April 7th) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time using the code KORNEV22.

“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Korn singer Jonathan Davis. “Whenever Amy [Lee] comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Evanescence’s Amy Lee added, “I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Korn will be out in support of their recently released 2022 album, Requiem, the nu-metal pioneers’ 14th studio LP. Meanwhile, Evanescence are touring behind 2021’s The Bitter Truth, which marked the band’s first album of new material in 10 years.

The two bands will be joined by as-yet-unnamed various support acts throughout the tour. See the dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Korn and Evanescence 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/27 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/01 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

09/04 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/10 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/13 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/16 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater