Kurt Vile Shares New Album (watch my moves): Stream

The Philadelphia singer-songwriter's ninth album features members of Sun Ra Arkestra, Cate Le Bon, and Chastity Belt

Kurt Vile, photo by Ben Kaye
April 15, 2022 | 9:46am ET

    Kurt Vile has shown out for his ninth studio album (watch my moves), released today via Verve Records. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The Philadelphia singer-songwriter produced the album alongside frequent collaborator Rob Schnapf at Vile’s new home studio OKV Central in the city’s Mount Airy neighborhood. Over 15 tracks, he hosts his longtime backing band The Violators, James Stewart of Sun Ra Arkestra, rock quartet Chastity Belt, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, and percussionists Stella Mozgawa and Sarah Jones.

    The deceptively laidback singer-songwriter presents meticulously crafted tunes that he described in a statement by saying: “It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music. I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing — it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.”

    Related Video

    The album features the singles “Like Exploding Stones,” “Hey Like a Child,” and “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” as well as a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” It marks Vile’s first full solo effort in nearly four years, following 2018’s Bottle It In. He also released a five-track EP in 2020 called Speed, Sound, Lonely KV.

    Vile is headed out on an extensive North American and European tour this year that kicks off in Norfolk, Virginia on April 26th and stretches into late September. Watch his moves, or show off some of your own, by grabbing a seat via Ticketmaster.

    (watch my moves) Artwork:

    kurt vile watch my moves album artwork

    (watch my moves) Tracklist:
    01. Goin on a Plane Today
    02. Flyin (like a fast train)
    03. Palace of OKV in Reverse
    04. Like Exploding Stones
    05. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
    06. Hey Like a Child
    07. Jesus on a Wire
    08. Fo Sho
    09. Cool Water
    10. Chazzy Don’t Mind
    11. (shiny things)
    12. Say the Word
    13. Wages of Sin
    14. kurt runner
    15. Stuffed Leopard

