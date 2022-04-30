Kyle Meredith With Celebrates 600 Episodes with the Top 10 Interviews

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The most recent episode of Kyle Meredith With… on the Consequence Podcast Network wasn’t just an excellent interview with Ashe — it marked the 600th episode of the show. To celebrate the landmark, host Kyle Meredith himself has reflected upon some of his favorite conversations over the years.

“Let me say, the magic never wears off,” says Meredith. “Not after 600 interviews for this series, not after the 2000 or so interviews that I’ve done over my whole career. I get nervous every single time, whether its a legend or a brand new artist. And I hope I’ve gotten better at the craft over the years, but I know that I’ll keep working at that part regardless of how long I do this. I know how lucky I am to do what I do and that’s never taken for granted. I’m so thankful to anyone who’s listened, sent notes, or given a high five. I hope I’m asking the questions that you want to know, too.”

Below, revisit the top 10 episodes of Kyle Meredith With…, including interviews with Garbage’s Shirley Manson, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills, Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Sheryl Crow, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, and more.

Moby (2018)

This was one of our first official interviews in the series after a year of Consequence picking up random interviews of mine that had been airing on WFPK. Or maybe it was the one that led to it being an official series. Either way, it was mentioned to me to maybe ask Moby about him having some dirt on Trump and Russia. Sure, why not? I found the natural spot in our conversation to bring it up and Moby very politely gives the story, then we go on talking about music and other bits. I didn’t think much of it, but the next morning I awoke to tons of emails from people in Russia and around the world and the interview was suddenly on every right-wing website from Fox News and Breitbart to Russian TV. It was crazy. And a helluva way to kick this whole thing off.

Sheryl Crow (2018)



Sheryl is one of my favorite artists to talk with and we’ve had some great interviews over the years, but I’ll spotlight this one specifically because it’s where she announced what she’s said is her final album. Along with us taking a deep dive into her discography, it was a perfect balance of the past and present, which is something I’m always looking for.

