L7 Announce Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Bricks Are Heavy

The grunge band is also reissuing the album on limited-edition vinyl

L7 2022 tour dates
L7, photo by Damion Romero
April 14, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    Reunited grunge rockers L7 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Bricks Are Heavy by embarking on a nationwide tour this fall.

    Kicking off in Nashville on October 3rd, 17-date tour will see L7 perform Bricks Are Heavy in full for the first time ever. The tour’s itinerary also includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Vancouver, as well as two nights each in New York City and Los Angeles.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    L7 have also announced a deluxe reissue of Bricks Are Heavy. Remastered by Howie Weinberg, the limited-edition release comes pressed on gold and black vinyl. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    L7 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
    10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    10/09 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    10/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
    10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

