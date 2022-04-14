L7 Announce Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Bricks Are Heavy

Reunited grunge rockers L7 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Bricks Are Heavy by embarking on a nationwide tour this fall.
Kicking off in Nashville on October 3rd, 17-date tour will see L7 perform Bricks Are Heavy in full for the first time ever. The tour’s itinerary also includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Vancouver, as well as two nights each in New York City and Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
L7 have also announced a deluxe reissue of Bricks Are Heavy. Remastered by Howie Weinberg, the limited-edition release comes pressed on gold and black vinyl. Pre-orders are now ongoing.
L7 2022 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/09 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater