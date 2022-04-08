Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Man Accused of Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Mistakenly Released from Jail

James Howard Jackson was accidentally discharged due to a clerical error, and his whereabouts are unknown

Lady Gaga bulldog
Lady Gaga, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 8, 2022 | 10:42am ET

    The man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker during a brazen armed robbery in February 2021 was mistakenly released from custody on Wednesday.

    TMZ reports that James Howard Jackson, 19, was discharged from a Los Angeles county jail due to a “clerical error.” Citing law enforcement sources, NBC News reports that the mixup apparently occurred after Jackson’s initial charges were dismissed and replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed at a court hearing on Wednesday. However, the new charges were never updated in Jackson’s jail records, and he was “dismissed” from custody later that day.

    Jackson’s current whereabouts are unknown, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact its office.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On February 24th, 2021, Jackson and two other men attacked Lady Gaga’s assistant, Ryan Fischer, while he was walking the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood. During the struggle, Fischer was shot once in the chest, and the thieves fled the scene with two bulldogs. Fortunately, Fischer recovered from his injuries, and both dogs were later returned to police.

    Jackson, the alleged gunman, is charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and of being a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Vince Staples Shares New Album Ramona Park Broke My Heart: Stream

April 8, 2022

sharon van etten david bowie starman cover stream listen elon musk

Sharon Van Etten Covers David Bowie's "Starman": Stream

April 8, 2022

banks 2022 north american tour serpentina new album stream

Banks Expands 2022 North American Tour, Shares New Album Serpentina: Stream

April 8, 2022

Kyle Meredith With Frank Turner photo by Ben Morse

Frank Turner on Addiction, Mortality, and Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Man Accused of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Mistakenly Released from Jail

Menu Shop Search Sale