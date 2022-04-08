Man Accused of Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Mistakenly Released from Jail

The man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker during a brazen armed robbery in February 2021 was mistakenly released from custody on Wednesday.

TMZ reports that James Howard Jackson, 19, was discharged from a Los Angeles county jail due to a “clerical error.” Citing law enforcement sources, NBC News reports that the mixup apparently occurred after Jackson’s initial charges were dismissed and replaced by a superseding grand jury indictment unsealed at a court hearing on Wednesday. However, the new charges were never updated in Jackson’s jail records, and he was “dismissed” from custody later that day.

Jackson’s current whereabouts are unknown, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact its office.

On February 24th, 2021, Jackson and two other men attacked Lady Gaga’s assistant, Ryan Fischer, while he was walking the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood. During the struggle, Fischer was shot once in the chest, and the thieves fled the scene with two bulldogs. Fortunately, Fischer recovered from his injuries, and both dogs were later returned to police.

Jackson, the alleged gunman, is charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and of being a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.