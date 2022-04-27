Lady Gaga Announces New Single “Hold My Hand” for Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack

After years of delays, Top Gun: Maverick is finally flying into theaters on May 27th. Aside from Tom Cruise reprising his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the long-awaited sequel will also boast a new original song by Lady Gaga, the pop star announced today. Titled “Hold My Hand,” the track will drop on May 3rd.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

The singer continued: “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans [Zimmer, composer] and Joe [Kosinski, director] for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

While we have to wait nearly a week to hear “Hold My Hand” in full, Gaga’s caption included what we can only assume are lyrics: “But if you decide to/ I’ll ride in this life with you/ I won’t let go till the end.” Sounds like a tried-and-true action movie ballad, if you ask us. See Lady Gaga’s post about the song below.

The Top Gun: Maverick cast also includes Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Glen Powell. After its premiere, Gaga will head out on her “Chromatica Ball” arena tour; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.