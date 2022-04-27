Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lady Gaga Announces New Single “Hold My Hand” for Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack

The new original track is out May 3rd

lady gaga top gun soundtrack hold my hand new single
Lady Gaga, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 27, 2022 | 1:58pm ET

    After years of delays, Top Gun: Maverick is finally flying into theaters on May 27th. Aside from Tom Cruise reprising his role as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the long-awaited sequel will also boast a new original song by Lady Gaga, the pop star announced today. Titled “Hold My Hand,” the track will drop on May 3rd.

    “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

    The singer continued: “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans [Zimmer, composer] and Joe [Kosinski, director] for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While we have to wait nearly a week to hear “Hold My Hand” in full, Gaga’s caption included what we can only assume are lyrics: “But if you decide to/ I’ll ride in this life with you/ I won’t let go till the end.” Sounds like a tried-and-true action movie ballad, if you ask us. See Lady Gaga’s post about the song below.

    The Top Gun: Maverick cast also includes Val KilmerMiles TellerJennifer ConnellyJon HammEd Harris, and Glen Powell. After its premiere, Gaga will head out on her “Chromatica Ball” arena tour; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Metallica Rye the Lightning Whiskey

Metallica Unveil Rye the Lightning Whiskey, Offer Free Download of Only Full Ride the Lightning Performance

April 27, 2022

boywithuke understand

BoyWithUke Shares Origins of New Song "Understand": Exclusive

April 27, 2022

the what edm bonnaroo

The What Podcast Gives EDM at Bonnaroo Its Due

April 27, 2022

george michael documentary trailer freedom uncut movies music pop watch

George Michael Tells His Own Story in Trailer for Freedom Uncut Documentary: Watch

April 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Gaga Announces New Single "Hold My Hand" for Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack

Menu Shop Search Sale