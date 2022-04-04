2022 Grammys: Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett by Performing “Do I Love You”: Watch

Lady Gaga returned to perform at the 2022 Grammys after a two-year break to perform “Do I Love You,” her duet with Tony Bennett from Love for Sale, their collaborative album released last year. Watch the reply below.

Clothed in a beautiful aqua-colored gown, Gaga paid tribute to her collaborator by changing one line to “Dreaming of Tony.” Last August, Bennett performed his final show with Gaga as part of a pair of concerts at Radio City Music Hall, after which the jazz icon announced he was retiring from touring. Earlier in the year, Bennett’s family revealed he had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. His final televised performance was their MTV Unplugged special.

At this point, Gaga is a veteran of music’s biggest night. Beyond her numerous performances, she’s racked up a total of 34 nominations, four of which come from this year alone, including Album of the Year (for Love for Sale) and Record of the Year (for “I Get a Kick Out of You”). She and Bennett picked up a win for Best Traditional Vocal Album.

2021 proved to be a busy year for the pop star. In addition to the release of Love for Sale and the subsequent spotlight on their multigenerational friendship, Lady Gaga continued her foray into acting with House of Gucci. Despite its star-studded cast, House of Gucci failed to garner the same amount of award season attention as Gaga’s previous silver-screen appearance, A Star is Born.

Gaga is also gearing up for a worldwide stadium tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The tour, dubbed “The Chromatica Ball,” features rescheduled dates from 2020 and kicks off this summer in Europe, before returning to the United States in early August. Prior to the tour, she also announced a Las Vegas residency running from April 14th to May 1st. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Lil Nas X, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.

