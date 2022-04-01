Lady Gaga Will Perform at 2022 Grammys

Menu
She's up for five awards, including Best Album and Best Record for Love for Sale, her collaboration with Tony Bennett

April 1, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    At only 36, Lady Gaga is already one of the all-time great award show guests, starting from the Meat Dress and going all the way to last Sunday, when she supported a wheelchair-bound Liza Minnelli through handing out the Academy Award for Best Picture. That radiant kindness was one of the Oscars only memorable moments apart from the slap, and just one week later Gaga will have a chance to steal the show at the 2022 Grammys.

    Lady Gaga is up for five awards, all for her second collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love for SaleThis includes two of the big general categories, Best Album and Best Record, as well as nominations for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Music Video, the latter two for “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

    Under normal circumstances, we’d expect Gaga to perform at the Grammys with Bennett. But he has retired following continued struggles with Alzheimer’s Disease, and Variety confirms that he won’t be making a comeback for the Grammys.  It’s unclear whether Lady Gaga will be performing solo or finding another duet partner — Liza Minnelli, perhaps?

    The Grammy Awards begin Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Other confirmed performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, and more. Check out our Grammys guide, and revisit the full list of nominees here.

