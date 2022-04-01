Lady Lamb Shares New Single “Wolves of My Want”: Stream

As the proverb goes, March comes in like a lion, but out like a lamb. Singer-songwriter Lady Lamb is certainly taking the saying to heart, dropping her new single “Wolves of My Want” just one day after returning with “Ivy,” her first new music since 2020.

After opening with sparse instrumentation, “Wolves of My Want” builds up to a beautiful combination of strings and piano as the musician born Aly Spaltro reminisces about childhood and ponders the mysteries of the universe.

“Why do you always have me meet you in here/ You tell me like a secret, make me wanna keep it,” she sings. “Ah well yes, of course, I will find you again/ You’re so real to me I could reach out and snatch that apple from your hand.”

“Wolves of My Want” and “Ivy” mark Lady Lamb’s first new releases since her pair of 2020 singles, “Arizona” and “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going.” Her last full-length, Even in the Tremor, was one of the best albums released in 2019, as well as one of the top records of the entire 2010s.

Later this month, the musician is headed out on a 10-date spring US tour. See the full schedule here, and grab your seats at Ticketmaster.