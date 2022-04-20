As reported yesterday, Randy Blythe tested positive for COVID-19, leading Lamb of God to announce that Chimaira singer Mark Hunter and a “few friends” would handle vocals for the band at Tuesday night’s show in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Those “few friends” included Matt Heafy and Anders Fridén of support acts Trivium and In Flames, respectively.

Blythe contracted COVID after just six shows on Lamb of God’s co-headlining “Metal Tour of the Year” with Megadeth. Instead of canceling any gigs, Lamb of God are proceeding for the time being with Hunter and company helping out on vocals.

Last night saw Lamb of God play an abbreviated 10-song set (they had been playing 12 songs with Blythe), with Hunter handling vocals on seven of the tunes, including newer tracks like “Memento Mori” and classics like “Now You Got Something to Die For” and “Redneck.” Fridén filled in on “Resurrection Man,” while Heafy took the mic for “512” and “Ghost Walking.”

Lamb of God are hoping Blythe can return later this week, but in the meantime it can be assumed that Hunter, Heafy, and Fridén will fill in until Blythe is cleared to perform.

“The Metal Tour of the Year” is scheduled through a May 15th concert in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Tickets to all upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Randy Blythe. Check out video footage of the guest singers performing Lamb of God songs in the clips below, followed by the setlist.

Lamb of God Grand Rapids Setlist:

Memento Mori (with Mark Hunter)

Ruin (with Mark Hunter)

Walk With Me in Hell (with Mark Hunter)

Resurrection Man (with Anders Fridén)

Now You’ve Got Something to Die For (with Mark Hunter)

11th Hour (with Mark Hunter)

512 (with Matt Heafy)

Ghost Walking (with Matt Heafy)

Laid to Rest (with Mark Hunter)

Redneck (with Mark Hunter)