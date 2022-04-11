Larry David Confirms Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Return for Season 12

Larry David says a 12th season of his beloved improvisational comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm is on the way.

According to Variety, David confirmed the news during a Directors Guild event on Sunday night. Rich Eisen, who hosted a Curb panel, also relayed the news via Twitter: “So, I was honored to emcee an [Emmys] panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes..”

Season 11 of Curb aired in the Fall 2021, and David gave no timetable on when the new season might go into production. However, traditionally there’s been about an 18-month gap between new seasons, so a 2023 release seems likely.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fans of David can also look forward to an upcoming live special airing on HBO. Originally, HBO announced a two-part documentary on the comedy legend set to air on March 1st, 2022, but David reversed course and insisted it be a live special done in front of an audience.

Ed. Note. Over the years, we’ve posted a number of Curb-related features, including 10 Times Larry Was Right, Curb’s 10 Most Cringeworthy Moments, and Curb’s 16 Best Guest Stars.