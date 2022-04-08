Menu
Latto Performs “Big Energy” and “Sunshine” on Fallon: Watch

On the heels of earning her first Top 5 hit with "Big Energy"

Latto on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
April 8, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Breakout Atlanta rapper Latto just earned her first Top 5 hit with “Big Energy” earlier this week, and on Thursday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play the song as part of a medley with “Sunshine” (sans guest stars Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino).

    Starting out with her self-described hood gospel “Sunshine,” Latto began the performance while seated to sing the chorus before getting up to rap her verse. After shedding her outside yellow gown, Latto brought out a pair of backup dancers to run through “Big Energy.” For most of the song, Latto just gyrated at the waist, but she picked up the pace toward the end and broke out some choreographed dance moves. Watch the replay below.

    First released in September, “Big Energy” — which shares the same sample as Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” — took a steady climb up the Billboard Hot 100 before the R&B legend joined Latto for a remix that bumped the single to No. 3.

