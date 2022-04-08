Latto Performs “Big Energy” and “Sunshine” on Fallon: Watch

Breakout Atlanta rapper Latto just earned her first Top 5 hit with “Big Energy” earlier this week, and on Thursday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play the song as part of a medley with “Sunshine” (sans guest stars Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino).

Starting out with her self-described hood gospel “Sunshine,” Latto began the performance while seated to sing the chorus before getting up to rap her verse. After shedding her outside yellow gown, Latto brought out a pair of backup dancers to run through “Big Energy.” For most of the song, Latto just gyrated at the waist, but she picked up the pace toward the end and broke out some choreographed dance moves. Watch the replay below.

First released in September, “Big Energy” — which shares the same sample as Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” — took a steady climb up the Billboard Hot 100 before the R&B legend joined Latto for a remix that bumped the single to No. 3.

Advertisement

Related Video

777, the rapper’s sophomore album, peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 after dropping on March 25th. It also features the 21 Savage-assisted “Wheelie,” which was named Rap Song of the Week. In support of the record, Latto is currently on a US tour through April 23rd. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.