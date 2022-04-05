LeVar Burton Returning to Star Trek in Season 3 of Paramount+’s Picard

Today, April 5th, is known to Star Trek fans as First Contact Day, and to celebrate Geordi La Forge is once again reporting for duty: LeVar Burton will join a stacked roster of Star Trek: The Next Generation alums appearing in the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard.

The Patrick Stewart-starring Picard has not been shy on turning the nostalgia dial all the way to 11. Previously, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Siritis (aka William Riker and Deanna Troi) returned in Season 1, while Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan) appeared in the first episode of Season 2, which debuted in March.

In addition to Burton, Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) and Brent Spiner (Data) will also be boarding Star Trek: Picard Season 3, while Frakes and Siritis are expected to make comebacks.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, Season 3 showrunner. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the U.S.S. Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in Season 3!”

Little is known about how these old friends will be reuniting in Season 3 — Season 2 is still ongoing — but Paramount+ has released a teaser trailer that promises a dramatic end to Picard’s chapter.

“I’m not a man who needs a legacy,” Picard intones in the teaser as he writes at his desk and goes through a box of keepsakes. Check it out below.

Episode 6 of Picard Season 2 airs this Thursday, April 7th. To hold you over until Season 3, Burton would probably recommend that you read banned books; he said on a recent episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “That’s where the good stuff is.” He’s also been tapped to host a Trivial Pursuit game show.