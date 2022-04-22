Liam Gallagher Welcomes “Better Days” with New Single: Stream

Liam Gallagher is here to lift your spirits with “Better Days,” the latest preview of his forthcoming solo album C’MON YOU KNOW. The former Oasis frontman’s new single arrives today with an accompanying music video.

“Better Days” feels like a natural progression for Gallagher, evoking the thrill of ’90s arena rock while cloaking it in a modern sheen. Switching between mellow verses and a bombastic, soaring chorus, the Britpop icon urges you to see the light. “If you’re lost, I’ll find you there/ With the sunlight in your hair/ And the sadness washed away by the rain,” he sings just before the breakneck drums come in.

The music video for “Better Days” channels a similar nostalgia. Tuned-in Oasis fans might notice the parallels between this rooftop location and the set used in the visual treatment for Oasis’ 1994 classic “Supersonic.” Even if it’s purely coincidental, it feels like a heartwarming nod to the past. Listen to “Better Days” below.

C’MON YOU KNOW is slated for release on May 27th. Gallagher has previously teased it with the Dave Grohl-featuring “Everything’s Electric,” as well as the album’s title track. In February, Gallagher performed the former song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, just weeks after siding with Taylor Swift in her beef with Damon Albarn over writing her own music.

At a London gig last month, Gallagher dedicated the Oasis hit “Live Forever” to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in Bogotá, Colombia hours before the Foos were scheduled to headline Estéreo Picnic 2022.