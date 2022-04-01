Liam Gallagher Unveils New Single “C’mon You Know”: Stream

Liam Gallagher has released his latest single “C’mon You Know,” the title track off his upcoming third solo album. Stream the song below.

On the electrifying track, the former Oasis frontman declares, “Beautiful people, come out to play/ Brothers and sisters, it’s time/ So let’s start livin’ and be/ Thankful and givin’/ We’re only here for a short while/ I think he’s coming home again,” over foot-stomping, hand-clapping instrumentation.

The song follows the Dave Grohl-featuring “Everything’s Electric” as the second single off the iconic English rocker’s forthcoming LP C’mon You Know, which is scheduled to be released on May 27th.

Ahead of unleashing the studio recording to the world, Gallagher debuted “C’mon You Know” live during a March 26th concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the UK nonprofit organization Teenage Cancer Trust. At that show, he also dedicated “Live Forever” to the memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer — and self-described Oasis superfan — Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away last week in Bogotá, Colombia ahead of the band headlining Estéreo Picnic 2022.

In February, Gallagher also performed C’mon You Know’s lead single during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, just weeks after he publicly defended Taylor Swift in her feud with Damon Albarn over writing her own songs. At the time, he called the Red (Taylor’s Version) “fucking cool” and cheekily reminded his Britpop rival that most of the Gorillaz’s songs happen to be co-written by more than just the Blur lyricist himself.