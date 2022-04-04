Grammys 2022: Lil Nas X Performs “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow: Watch

Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” before reuniting with Jack Harlow for “Industry Baby.” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The performance opened with a lineup of dramaticly sparkling drummers, with Lil Nas X standing front and center in a black robe like a pop sorcerer. He began with an intro of “Dead Right Now,” before transitioning into “Montero.” His black outerwear was removed to reveal a shiny silver crop top, and the many costume changes also included a getup like a drum major going to prom. Harlow appeared to deliver his memorable “Industry Baby” verse, though he pulled the mic away from his mouth instead of saying the words, “ass cheek.” Watch it below.

Going into the evening, the rapper’s debut album, Montero, was nominated for Album of the Year, while its self-titled single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Additionally, Lil Nas X earned two other nominations this year: one for Best Music Video/Film for the devilishly fun visual to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which lost to Jon Batiste’s “Freedom”; and one with Harlow for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby,” which lost to Kanye West’s “Hurricane.”

Two years ago, the star received nominations in many of the same categories when he first burst onto the scene with the record-breaking success of 2019’s “Old Town Road,” and was also in the running for Best New Artist — a category he ultimately lost to Billie Eilish in her historic sweep of the Big Four categories that year.

In our 2021 Annual Report, Consequence named Lil Nas X as Artist of the Year, specifically for the way the superstar masterfully commanded the airwaves, headlines, and center of the cultural zeitgeist with his music.

The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.

lil Nas x’s outfit is straight from the book of Michael Jackson. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MK8mdkqhTB — 𝗡° (@liberianniyah) April 4, 2022