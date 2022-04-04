Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grammys 2022: Lil Nas X Performs “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow: Watch

The rapper's five nominations this year brought his career total to 11

lil nas x jack harlow grammys 2022 watch video
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 3, 2022 | 9:16pm ET

    Lil Nas X performed “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” before reuniting with Jack Harlow for “Industry Baby.” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

    The performance opened with a lineup of dramaticly sparkling drummers, with Lil Nas X standing front and center in a black robe like a pop sorcerer. He began with an intro of “Dead Right Now,” before transitioning into “Montero.” His black outerwear was removed to reveal a shiny silver crop top, and the many costume changes also included a getup like a drum major going to prom. Harlow appeared to deliver his memorable “Industry Baby” verse, though he pulled the mic away from his mouth instead of saying the words, “ass cheek.” Watch it below.

    Going into the evening, the rapper’s debut album, Montero, was nominated for Album of the Year, while its self-titled single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Additionally, Lil Nas X earned two other nominations this year: one for Best Music Video/Film for the devilishly fun visual to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which lost to Jon Batiste’s “Freedom”; and one with Harlow for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby,” which lost to Kanye West’s “Hurricane.”

    Two years ago, the star received nominations in many of the same categories when he first burst onto the scene with the record-breaking success of 2019’s “Old Town Road,” and was also in the running for Best New Artist — a category he ultimately lost to Billie Eilish in her historic sweep of the Big Four categories that year.

    In our 2021 Annual Report, Consequence named Lil Nas X as Artist of the Year, specifically for the way the superstar masterfully commanded the airwaves, headlines, and center of the cultural zeitgeist with his music.

    Advertisement

    The 2022 Grammys also featured performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Check out the full list of winners here, and find our full coverage here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jon batiste 2022 grammys watch stream freedom video

2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste Performs "FREEDOM": Watch

April 3, 2022

2022 grammys lady gaga tony bennett do i love you performance

2022 Grammys: Lady Gaga Honors Tony Bennett by Performing "Do I Love You": Watch

April 3, 2022

zelensky 2022 grammy awards ukraine russia cbs john legend free

2022 Grammys: President Zelenskyy Says, "Our Musicians Wear Body Armor Instead of Tuxedos"

April 3, 2022

nas grammys 2022 performance medley i can made you look one mic rare watch

2022 Grammys: Nas Performs Medley of Classics: Watch

April 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grammys 2022: Lil Nas X Performs "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale