Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever Tour

Lil Nas X is finally taking his smash debut album, Montero, on the road. Beginning in September, the “Industry Baby” rapper will embark on his first-ever tour.

The “Long Live Montero Tour” begins with a 14-date North American leg, kicking off in Detroit on September 6th. Lil Nas X is also scheduled to make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Miami, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before wrapping up the leg in San Francisco on October 23rd. A run of UK/European shows follows in November.

Tickets to the North American leg of Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero Tour” go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for Cash App users begins on Wednesday, April 27th, with a Live-Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE).

Tickets to the UK/European dates are available starting Friday, May 6th. You can find ticket individual ticket links below.

Lil Nas X 2022 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (Tix)

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Tix)

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (Tix)

08/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)

09/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Tix)

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Tix)

09/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (Tix)

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy (Tix)

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Tix)

10/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix)

10/04 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center (Tix)

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater (Tix)

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre (Tix)

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (Tix)

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)

11/09 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling Halle (Tix)

11/10 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle (Tix)

11/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Tix)

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

11/15 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12 (Tix)

11/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club