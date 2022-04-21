Limp Bizkit Are Rollin’ Out the Dance Moves in “Dad Vibes” Video: Watch

Limp Bizkit are fully embracing middle age in the just-released music video for their 2021 comeback single “Dad Vibes.” In the TikTok-inspired clip, Fred Durst and company show off their dancing “dad” moves with a carefree attitude.

While the song has officially been out since September, the music video times nicely with Limp Bizkit’s upcoming “Still Sucks” Spring US tour, which kicks off on April 28th in Tampa, Florida, and runs through a May 31st show in Ontario, California. Tickets for the outing are available here.

In the clip, Durst once again shows off his new “dad” look, sporting a gray wig, a horseshoe mustache, and clothes straight off the racks of Sears. Meanwhile, guitarist Wes Borland is dressed as a priest (with a surprise outfit reveal toward the end); bassist Sam Rivers is sporting a Hugh Hefner-like robe; DJ Lethal looks like cheesy cruise-boat emcee; and drummer John Otto can be seen dancing with his 11-year-old daughter Ava (perhaps a nod to their appearance as a father-daughter duo on the current reality TV competition show Come Dance With Me.)

The video comes off like a string of TikTok clips edited together, with each member of the band showing off his dance skills — only disrupted by a random cameo by Steel Panther members Michael Starr and Stix Zadinia playing tennis.

“Dad Vibes” appears on Limp Bizkit’s 2021 album, Still Sucks, which marked the nu-metal band’s first LP in 10 years. While Limp Bizkit have endured plenty of backlash from haters over the years, it appears that the band isn’t taking itself so seriously these days — as evidenced by Durst’s new look, this new music video, and other humorous promotional clips in support of the new album.

Watch the video for “Dad Vibes” below, and pick up tickets to Limp Bizkit’s upcoming tour dates here.

