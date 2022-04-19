Limp Bizkit’s John Otto and Daughter Competing on CBS Show Come Dance With Me

Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto and his 11-year-old daughter Ava are among the contestants on reality dance show Come Dance With Me, a competition which pairs talented young dancers with their untrained parents.

It’s a bizarre context to find the drummer of the veteran nu-metal band, but Otto and his daughter are no slouches on the dance floor. Especially Ava, who has already notched numerous awards and scholarships in the dance industry.

In an interview with Celebrity Page (watch below), the two discussed the challenges of performing on the CBS dance program. Twelve family teams are competing for a $100,000 prize, with each duo learning and performing different styles of dance, from hip-hop to ballroom.

“I was a bit on the bossy side,” Ava said of working alongside her dad. “I like having control. It was very nice.”

John added: “I just [tried to] keep it one foot in front of the other and just worried about not trying to embarrass her, let alone embarrass myself — I already embarrassed myself.”

Ava rebuffed her dad’s self-deprecation, calling him a “great” dancer.

“You didn’t embarrass me,” she replied. “I am so thankful for anyone who is supporting us. It was a big step for the both of us so it’s really great knowing that people are supporting us from everywhere.”

While it appears that most of the competition has already been filmed, Come Dance With Me just premiered on CBS this past Friday, and the first episode can be streamed via CBS.com.

Meanwhile, you can catch John Otto behind the drum kit for Limp Bizkit when the band heads out on its highly anticipated Spring tour. The outing launches on April 28th in Tampa, Florida, and runs through May 31st in Ontario, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch the interview clip with Otto and his daughter Ava below.