Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Limp Bizkit’s John Otto and Daughter Competing on CBS Show Come Dance With Me

The drummer and his 11-year-old daughter Ava are contestants on the TV reality dance competition

limp bizkit dance reality show
Ava and John Otto (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2022 | 11:11am ET

    Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto and his 11-year-old daughter Ava are among the contestants on reality dance show Come Dance With Me, a competition which pairs talented young dancers with their untrained parents.

    It’s a bizarre context to find the drummer of the veteran nu-metal band, but Otto and his daughter are no slouches on the dance floor. Especially Ava, who has already notched numerous awards and scholarships in the dance industry.

    In an interview with Celebrity Page (watch below), the two discussed the challenges of performing on the CBS dance program. Twelve family teams are competing for a $100,000 prize, with each duo learning and performing different styles of dance, from hip-hop to ballroom.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I was a bit on the bossy side,” Ava said of working alongside her dad. “I like having control. It was very nice.”

    John added: “I just [tried to] keep it one foot in front of the other and just worried about not trying to embarrass her, let alone embarrass myself — I already embarrassed myself.”

    Ava rebuffed her dad’s self-deprecation, calling him a “great” dancer.

    “You didn’t embarrass me,” she replied. “I am so thankful for anyone who is supporting us. It was a big step for the both of us so it’s really great knowing that people are supporting us from everywhere.”

    Advertisement

    Snot Guitarist Calls Out Limp Bizkit
     Editor's Pick
    Snot Guitarist Calls Out Limp Bizkit for Taking Rapper $not on Tour

    While it appears that most of the competition has already been filmed, Come Dance With Me just premiered on CBS this past Friday, and the first episode can be streamed via CBS.com.

    Meanwhile, you can catch John Otto behind the drum kit for Limp Bizkit when the band heads out on its highly anticipated Spring tour. The outing launches on April 28th in Tampa, Florida, and runs through May 31st in Ontario, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the interview clip with Otto and his daughter Ava below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jane's Addiction Perry Farrell video interview

Perry Farrell Talks Timeline for New Jane's Addiction Music, Tour Plans, and the Band's Early Days

April 19, 2022

David Lee Roth Joe Satriani Van Halen tribute tour

David Lee Roth Offers Ideal Lineup for Van Halen Tribute Tour as Joe Satriani Confirms Jason Newsted's Revelation

April 19, 2022

3rd Secret live performance

3rd Secret, Featuring Nirvana and Soundgarden Members, Unveil First Live Performance: Watch

April 18, 2022

rush neil peart illness private

Rush's Geddy Lee on Neil Peart's Final Years: We Had to Be "Dishonest" to Remain "Loyal" to Our Drummer

April 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Limp Bizkit's John Otto and Daughter Competing on CBS Show Come Dance With Me

Menu Shop Search Sale