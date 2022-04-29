Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Limp Bizkit Kick Off US Tour with Fred Durst Sprawled Out on a Recliner: Video + Setlist

The band's set opened with the singer lounging in a Lay-Z-Boy

Limp Bizkit's tour kickoff
Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2022 | 12:14pm ET

    Limp Bizkit launched their spring 2022 US tour last night (April 29th) in Tampa, Florida.

    The set began with singer Fred Durst in full “Dad Vibes” mode. The frontman was lounging in a recliner chair onstage fidgeting with a remote control until the roars of the crowd and DJ Lethal kickstarted the evening. It was a truly fitting launch to the trek, with Durst performing the aforementioned 2021 single from the comfort of his Lay-Z-Boy.

    The setlist started with four songs from Bizkit’s 2021 comeback album, Still Sucks, beginning with “Dad Vibes,” followed by “Out of Style,” “Dirty Rotten Bizkit,” and “Pill Popper.”

    Related Video

    Of course, there were also performances of favorites like “Rollin’,” “My Generation,” “Nookie,” and “Break Stuff,” alongside a rendition of Ministry’s “Thieves” and Bizkit’s signature cover of George Michael’s “Faith.” Durst even invited a fan to perform vocals on the song “Full Nelson.”

    Advertisement

    Still Sucks arrived on Halloween of last year, marking the nu-metal band’s first studio LP in 10 years.

    Limp Bizkit Dad Vibes video
     Editor's Pick
    Limp Bizkit Are Rollin’ Out the Dance Moves in “Dad Vibes” Video: Watch

    Limp Bizkit’s US tour picks back up Saturday night (April 30th) in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through May 31st in Ontario, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Check out video footage of the kickoff show below, followed by the full setlist.

    Limp Bizkit Setlist:
    Dad Vibes
    Out of Style
    Dirty Rotten Bizkit
    Pill Popper
    Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
    Hot Dog
    Party Up (Up In Here) / Walk
    My Way
    My Generation
    Livin’ It Up
    Nookie
    Full Nelson
    Jump Around / Hip Hop Hooray / Just a Friend (DJ Lethal interlude)
    Thieves (Ministry cover) (Instrumental jam)
    Faith (George Michael cover)
    Snacky Poo (Interlude)
    Take a Look Around
    Break Stuff

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rammstein Zeit album review

Rammstein's Zeit Offers a Cathartic Reflection of These Turbulent Times: Review

April 29, 2022

rammstein zeit

Rammstein Unleash New Album Zeit: Stream

April 29, 2022

Honeybee

Honeybee (Scott Ian's Son Revel) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Get Out of My Head": Stream

April 28, 2022

fallujah new album empyrean

Fallujah Announce New Album Empyrean, Unleash "Radiant Ascension": Stream

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Limp Bizkit Kick Off US Tour with Fred Durst Sprawled Out on a Recliner: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Sale