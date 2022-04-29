Limp Bizkit launched their spring 2022 US tour last night (April 29th) in Tampa, Florida.

The set began with singer Fred Durst in full “Dad Vibes” mode. The frontman was lounging in a recliner chair onstage fidgeting with a remote control until the roars of the crowd and DJ Lethal kickstarted the evening. It was a truly fitting launch to the trek, with Durst performing the aforementioned 2021 single from the comfort of his Lay-Z-Boy.

The setlist started with four songs from Bizkit’s 2021 comeback album, Still Sucks, beginning with “Dad Vibes,” followed by “Out of Style,” “Dirty Rotten Bizkit,” and “Pill Popper.”

Of course, there were also performances of favorites like “Rollin’,” “My Generation,” “Nookie,” and “Break Stuff,” alongside a rendition of Ministry’s “Thieves” and Bizkit’s signature cover of George Michael’s “Faith.” Durst even invited a fan to perform vocals on the song “Full Nelson.”

Still Sucks arrived on Halloween of last year, marking the nu-metal band’s first studio LP in 10 years.

Limp Bizkit’s US tour picks back up Saturday night (April 30th) in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through May 31st in Ontario, California. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Check out video footage of the kickoff show below, followed by the full setlist.

Limp Bizkit Setlist:

Dad Vibes

Out of Style

Dirty Rotten Bizkit

Pill Popper

Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)

Hot Dog

Party Up (Up In Here) / Walk

My Way

My Generation

Livin’ It Up

Nookie

Full Nelson

Jump Around / Hip Hop Hooray / Just a Friend (DJ Lethal interlude)

Thieves (Ministry cover) (Instrumental jam)

Faith (George Michael cover)

Snacky Poo (Interlude)

Take a Look Around

Break Stuff

