The Linda Lindas Are “Growing Up” on Their Own Terms

“I wrote a verse for a song when we were playing kickball in P.E. last week,” says Lucia de la Garza, one of the four members of The Linda Lindas. Beside her, her bandmate Eloise Wong nods seriously. “Kickball is always very inspiring,” Eloise confirms.

The Linda Lindas are made up of sisters Lucia and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise, and friend Bela Salazar, whose ages range from 11 to 17. The budding punk group had a breakout moment in 2021 when a performance of their original track “Racist, Sexist Boy” exploded.

Music is something they take seriously; even prior to their viral success, they’d secured an opening gig for fellow female punk rockers Bikini Kill, a show for which Amy Poehler happened to be in attendance. Poehler then recruited the quartet to lend a few tracks to her directorial debut, last year’s Moxie.

After being signed to heavy-hitting label Epitaph Records, the road has led them here, to the release of their debut album, Growing Up (available today, April 8th). It’s a strong, heartwarming record from a group of impassioned young people who are confident in the power of their voices.

The majority of the record was written in the early days of the pandemic — fans of the act will be glad to learn of the inclusion of a studio version of “Racist, Sexist Boy,” though. In addition to the other previously released singles, “Growing Up,” “Oh!,” and “Talking to Myself,” there are gems like the energetic “Magic”; the punchy “Nino”; and the vibrant, Spanish-language “Cuantas Veces.”

“It’s really cool to get to know your song and try to take it apart and put it back together again,” Lucia says of the recording process.