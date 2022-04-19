Little Simz Cancels US Tour Citing Financial and Mental Strain

Little Simz has cancelled an upcoming US tour, saying such a trek would leave her “in a huge deficit” with too much “mental stress.” The British-Nigerian rapper added that the tour would be rescheduled at a later date.

“Hey guys, due to unforeseen circumstances I’ve been left with no choice but to reschedule my US tour,” she wrote in a social media statement. “I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me. Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit. As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress.”

The tour was meant to kick off in Portland on May 1st and run through the end of the month. It had included a stop in Toronto, Ontario, and while she only mentioned the “US tour,” it seems likely that this Canadian date will also be postponed. “It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest,” she wrote. “I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.”

Advertisement

Related Video

She also teased new music: “For now I’m creating and working on art that I’m excited about. Music of course but other things too; all leveling to greater heights.” Check out the full statement below.

Little Simz had planned the tour in support of her excellent new LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which we named one of the top 50 albums of 2021.