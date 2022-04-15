R.I.P. Liz Sheridan, Jerry Seinfeld’s TV Mom Dead at 93

Liz Sheridan, the veteran actress who famously played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 93.

TMZ reports that Sheridan passed away from natural causes early Friday, April 15th.

A native of New York, Sheridan originally got her start on Broadway, including a role in the 1977 musical Happy End opposite Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd. After relocating to Los Angeles, she landed a series of bit television parts on series like Newhart, Who’s the Boss, and Family Ties.

Sheridan’s first major TV role came in 1986 as the nosy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on ALF.

Four years later, Sheridan was cast as Jerry’s mother, Helen, on Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s beloved sitcom Seinfeld. Apart from the show’s four principal leads, Sheridan was the only Seinfeld cast member to appear on all nine seasons of the show.

Notably, Sheridan dated James Dean in the early 1950s, an experience which she wrote about in the book, Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story. Following their breakup, Sheridan moved to the Caribbean, where she earned a living as a dancer and singer.

Sheridan’s death was preceded two weeks earlier by Estelle Harris, who portrayed George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld. Harris passed away at the age of 93 on April 2nd.