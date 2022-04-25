Lizzo Announces North American Tour

Lizzo has announced a North American tour in support of her upcoming album, SPECIAL.

The 25-date arena tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, Florida. The schedule also includes stops in Tampa, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (where she’ll play Madison Square Garden), Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and beyond. What’s more, fellow pop/R&B queen Latto will be providing support for the duration of the tour. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale for American Express cardholders is set for Tuesday, April 26th, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, April 28th (using code ROADIE).

Lizzo’s new album, SPECIAL, set for release on July 15th, and she recently unveiled the video for its cheeky single, “About Damn Time.” This past weekend, Lizzo joined Harry Styles at Coachella to perform Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” The weekend prior to that, she pulled double duty on SNL by serving as both host and musical guest.

Lizzo 2022 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena ^

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

09/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena ^

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

^ = w/ Latto