Local Natives Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Local Natives have announced the “Inside an Hourglass” tour, their first live excursion in three years. Check out all the summer dates below.
“Inside an Hourglass” kicks off July 29th at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Quebec. From there, Local Natives have stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska, as well as headlining dates in cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Washington, D.C., and New York. Tickets become available on April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.
To mark the occasion, Local Natives created a playlist dubbed “ICYMI: CSLMI” compiling some of their favorite original songs, including the Sharon Van Etten collaboration “Lemon” and the Sylvan Esso-featuring remix of “Dark Days.” That mix is available to stream below. Last year, we caught up with the band to see how they were faring during the COVID-19 shutdown. Before that, we chatted about the musicians’ earliest concert memories.
Local Natives’ last release was the 2021 covers EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983, which the band recorded for the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.
Local Natives 2022 Tour Dates:
07/29 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/03 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
08/04 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
08/05- 08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/13 — Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival
08/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
08/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
08/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/22 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
08/26 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues