Local Natives Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Local Natives have announced the “Inside an Hourglass” tour, their first live excursion in three years. Check out all the summer dates below.

“Inside an Hourglass” kicks off July 29th at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Quebec. From there, Local Natives have stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska, as well as headlining dates in cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Washington, D.C., and New York. Tickets become available on April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.

To mark the occasion, Local Natives created a playlist dubbed “ICYMI: CSLMI” compiling some of their favorite original songs, including the Sharon Van Etten collaboration “Lemon” and the Sylvan Esso-featuring remix of “Dark Days.” That mix is available to stream below. Last year, we caught up with the band to see how they were faring during the COVID-19 shutdown. Before that, we chatted about the musicians’ earliest concert memories.

Local Natives’ last release was the 2021 covers EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983, which the band recorded for the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

Local Natives 2022 Tour Dates:

07/29 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/03 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

08/04 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/05- 08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/13 — Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival

08/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

08/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

08/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/22 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

08/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

08/26 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues