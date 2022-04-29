Menu
Local Natives Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Marking their first outing in three years

Local Natives 2022 tour
Local Natives, photo via Red Light Management
April 29, 2022 | 9:43am ET

    Local Natives have announced the “Inside an Hourglass” tour, their first live excursion in three years. Check out all the summer dates below.

    “Inside an Hourglass” kicks off July 29th at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Quebec. From there, Local Natives have stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska, as well as headlining dates in cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Washington, D.C., and New York. Tickets become available on April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.

    To mark the occasion, Local Natives created a playlist dubbed “ICYMI: CSLMI” compiling some of their favorite original songs, including the Sharon Van Etten collaboration “Lemon” and the Sylvan Esso-featuring remix of “Dark Days.”  That mix is available to stream below. Last year, we caught up with the band to see how they were faring during the COVID-19 shutdown. Before that, we chatted about the musicians’ earliest concert memories.

    Related Video

    Local Natives’ last release was the 2021 covers EP Music From The Pen Gala 1983, which the band recorded for the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.

    Local Natives 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/29 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
    07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    08/03 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    08/04 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    08/05- 08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
    08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    08/13 — Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival
    08/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
    08/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
    08/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    08/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
    08/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    08/22 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
    08/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    08/26 — New York, NY @ Pier 17
    08/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

