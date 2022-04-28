Lola Kirke Shares Origins of New Song “Lady for Sale”: Exclusive

Our recurring Origins feature series offers exclusive insights into an artist’s latest release. Today, Lola Kirke breaks down her new single, “Lady for Sale.”

Having starred in shows like Mozart in the Jungle and HBO Max’s Winning Time, multi-hyphenate Lola Kirke is already an established actress, but the Nashville-based singer is carving out a name for herself in the music world, too, by blending country music with ’80s pop influences. Ahead of tomorrow’s release of her sophomore album, Lady for Sale, via Third Man Records, Consequence is exclusively premiering the title track and its accompanying music video.

With a visual treatment inspired by Jane Fonda’s Original Workout and filmed at The Parthenon in Nashville, “Lady for Sale” combines ’80s synths with twangy guitars and country-tinged vocals as Kirke sings about a particularly rough patch in her life.

“I was really struggling with work at the time, feeling very unwanted and also unsure if I even wanted to be wanted by a world where the price of entry was a bustling social media presence,” Kirke tells Consequence. “So while the song seems to be about a nameless singer in a bar who is performing for no one but has a booming OnlyFans account, it’s really about me. I’m the lady for sale.”

Prior to releasing “Lady for Sale,” Kirke shared the singles “Better Than Any Drug,” “Broken Families,” and “Pink Sky.” You can pre-order a physical copy of the album here.

Watch the video for “Lady for Sale” and read Lola Kirke’s full Origins breakdown below.

On April 30th, Kirke will play an album release show at Brooklyn Made. Pick up your ticket here.