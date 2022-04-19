Menu
Lorde Covers Rosalía’s “HENTAI”: Watch

From her Monday performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York

lorde rosalia cover live radio city music hall new york city cover hentai watch listen stream
Lorde (photo by Ben Kaye) and Rosalía (Daniel Sannwald)
April 19, 2022 | 10:36am ET

    After a brief postponement due to a bout with laryngitis, Lorde resumed her “Solar Power” tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Tuesday night. And based on her surprise cover of Rosalía’s “HENTAI,” the New Zealand pop singer’s vocals seem to be back in top form.

    Lorde performed from the perch of a rotating staircase to nowhere. With a glowing purple planet looming on the backdrop behind her, it looked like at any moment she’d take a running leap into space. Fan footage captured her with a big smile on her face; she clearly enjoys the song.

    Via StereogumLorde raved about “HENTAI” in a recent edition of her newsletter. “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out, fuck, it’s so good, I gagged when I heard that interpolation of Archangel, Hentai is genius, Sakura… projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better,” she wrote. Check out clips of the “HENTAI” performance below.

    “HENTAI” appears on Rosalía’s excellent new album MOTOMAMIShe’ll be playing it live on her upcoming “MOTOMAMI World Tour,” and tickets are available here.

    As for Lorde, she’s got plenty of stops left on her own headlining trek, including festival appearances at Glastonbury, Life Is Beautiful, and All Things Go. You can book your seat here.

