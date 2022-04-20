Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lorde Covers The Strokes’ “The End Has No End”: Watch

During her second and final night at Radio City Music Hall in New York

lorde covers the strokes this is the end radio city music hall new york watch stream
Lorde (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Strokes (Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20, 2022 | 10:52am ET

    The Strokes are as much a part of New York City as bodega cats and pizza by the slice, and during her final night at Radio City Music Hall, Lorde paid tribute to these icons of metropolitan rock with a cover of their 2003 track “The End Has No End.”

    This was Lorde’s second performance since resuming her “Solar Power” tour following a bout with laryngitis. As she did during her concert on Monday, the New Zealand pop star sang on a set with a giant staircase, and during the portion where she had previously covered Rosalía’s “HENTAI,” she instead turned to The Strokes. Her take on “The End Has No End” was a few BPMs slower than the original, with orchestration that transformed the jaunty rock tune into a brooding ballad. Check out footage below.

    Lorde’s tour will continue in Philadelphia tonight, and will later include festivals like Glastonbury, Life Is Beautiful, and All Things Go. Tickets to all of her upcoming here are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If you want a chance to hear the original take on “The End Has No End,” The Strokes will head south to Mexico next month before opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers later this summer. Book your seat here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

les claypool eugene hutz zelensky man with the iron balls primus gogol bordello volodymyr zelensky ukraine president russia

Les Claypool and Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hütz Share "Zelensky: The Man with the Iron Balls": Stream

April 20, 2022

florence machine bill nighy free song video watch

Bill Nighy Stars as Anxiety in Florence + the Machine's New Video for "Free": Watch

April 20, 2022

viagra boys aint no thief stream

Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share "Ain't No Thief": Stream

April 20, 2022

rome and duddy good times cbd pre-order

Rome & Duddy Team with Consequence for New "Good Times" CBD and Merch Line

April 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lorde Covers The Strokes' "The End Has No End": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale