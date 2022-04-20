Lorde Covers The Strokes’ “The End Has No End”: Watch

The Strokes are as much a part of New York City as bodega cats and pizza by the slice, and during her final night at Radio City Music Hall, Lorde paid tribute to these icons of metropolitan rock with a cover of their 2003 track “The End Has No End.”

This was Lorde’s second performance since resuming her “Solar Power” tour following a bout with laryngitis. As she did during her concert on Monday, the New Zealand pop star sang on a set with a giant staircase, and during the portion where she had previously covered Rosalía’s “HENTAI,” she instead turned to The Strokes. Her take on “The End Has No End” was a few BPMs slower than the original, with orchestration that transformed the jaunty rock tune into a brooding ballad. Check out footage below.

Lorde’s tour will continue in Philadelphia tonight, and will later include festivals like Glastonbury, Life Is Beautiful, and All Things Go. Tickets to all of her upcoming here are available here.

If you want a chance to hear the original take on “The End Has No End,” The Strokes will head south to Mexico next month before opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers later this summer. Book your seat here.

lorde covering the strokes in nyc pic.twitter.com/Vpp8yMX1I9 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 20, 2022