Lorde Postpones “Solar Power” Tour Dates Due to Laryngitis

Lorde has postponed two shows on her ongoing “Solar Power Tour” due to laryngitis.

Originally planned to go down last night, Lorde’s show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena will now be on August 25th, while tonight’s scheduled show at The Anthem in DC has been moved to August 29th. Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates.

Lorde broke the news to fans in an email: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you,” she wrote.

The statement continued: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”

Assuming no other postponements throw things off too much, Lorde will continue her tour supporting Solar Power all the way through March 2023. Check out her updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Lorde 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

04/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

04/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre ^

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^

05/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

05/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *

05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *

05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy *

06/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

06/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

06/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris *

06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live *

06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 *

06/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *

06/16 – Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica *

06/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca *

06/18 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress *

06/19 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress *

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen *

06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall *

06/24-26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/28 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

08/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

08/27 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music Festival

08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

02/21 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay

02/22 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay

02/25 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival

02/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards

03/01 – Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards

03/03 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands

03/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields

03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/08 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/13 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre

03/14 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre

03/17 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater

03/18 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater

^ = w/ Remi Wolf

* = w/ Marlon Williams