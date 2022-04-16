Lorde Postpones “Solar Power” Tour Dates Due to Laryngitis

Lorde has postponed two shows on her ongoing “Solar Power Tour” due to laryngitis.
Originally planned to go down last night, Lorde’s show at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena will now be on August 25th, while tonight’s scheduled show at The Anthem in DC has been moved to August 29th. Tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates.
Lorde broke the news to fans in an email: “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you,” she wrote.
The statement continued: “I’m so, so sorry. I don’t take postponing a show lightly. I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set. Please accept my sincere apologies. All well besides that, and absolutely frothing to party with you when I am able. Rescheduling info to come.”
Assuming no other postponements throw things off too much, Lorde will continue her tour supporting Solar Power all the way through March 2023. Check out her updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Lorde 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
04/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
04/19 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^
04/22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^
04/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
04/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
04/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre ^
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium ^
05/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
05/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy *
05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall *
05/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse *
05/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy *
06/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *
06/02 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *
06/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse *
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
06/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris *
06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live *
06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622 *
06/14 – Munich, DE @ Zenith *
06/16 – Rome, IT @ Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica *
06/17 – Villafranca di Verona, IT @ Castello di Villafranca *
06/18 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress *
06/19 – Sibenik, HR @ Saint Mihovil Fortress *
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Open Air am Tanzbrunnen *
06/23 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall *
06/24-26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/28 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace *
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
08/25 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^
08/27 – Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music Festival
08/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
02/21 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay
02/22 – Wellington, NZ @ Days Bay
02/25 – Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival
02/27 – Upper Moutere, NZ @ Neudorf Vineyards
03/01 – Havelock North, NZ @ Black Barn Vineyards
03/03 – New Plymouth, NZ @ Bowl of Brooklands
03/04 – Auckland, NZ @ Outerfields
03/07 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/08 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/13 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre
03/14 – Sydney, AU @ Aware Super Theatre
03/17 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater
03/18 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheater
^ = w/ Remi Wolf
* = w/ Marlon Williams