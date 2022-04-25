Lorde Calls Viral Video of Her Shushing Crowd at Shows a “Dramatic Ass Move”

Hush now, Lorde has something say about that viral video of her shushing her fans during a recent concert on her “Melodrama Tour.”

The “Solar Power” singer and famously social media-averse star’s response came courtesy of a fan account on Saturday with the caption “Lorde just wanted me to share this video with y’all.”

“OK, I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” she says in the clip from bed while wearing a sleep mask above her eyes. “That was something I did in that one song, a couple of times, when I wanted to sing it a capella and/or off the microphone so people could hear me, and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together.”

Before signing off, the pop star also couldn’t help making one final quip about the controversy, adding, “Also, that dramatic ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama so…don’t stress too hard.”

The video in question shows the New Zealand native quieting an excited crowd while she performs Melodrama album cut “Writer in the Dark,” dramatically singing, “I am my mother’s child, I’ll love you till my breathing stops/ I’ll love you till you call the cops on me.”

In the wake of the clip resurfacing, some fans have made other compilations showing the moment wasn’t exactly an isolated incident on the tour, but others vehemently supported Lorde in the comments of her statement. One wrote, “Shush me all you want, bb. I don’t mind,” while another commented, “If she shushed me I would never speak for 10 years.”

Watch the singer’s response to the shushing controversy below.

Meanwhile, Lorde is currently on tour in support of her 2021 album Solar Power, where she’s been covering Rosalía’s “Hentai” and The Strokes’ “The End Has No End” in between fan favorites like “Mood Ring,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Leader of a New Regime.” Get tickets here. In coming months she’s also set to play Primavera Sound LA, Glastonbury, Life is Beautiful, and All Things Go 2022.