Lykke Li Unveils New Song “Highway to Your Heart”: Stream

From the upcoming audiovisual album EYEYE

Lykke Li, photo by Lior Phillips
April 20, 2022 | 5:47pm ET

    Lykke Li is back with “Highway to Your Heart,” the second single from her upcoming audiovisual album EYEYECheck out the song and its accompanying music video below.

    Tender but devastating, “Highway to Your Heart” allows Li to mourn a lost love with slow, simmering keys and reverberating harmonies. “Night falls, it rains, I wake up alone,” she chants. At this point, loneliness is a routine: “Get high but it won’t last/ I’m still alone.” The single comes with an equally dramatic video directed by Theo Lindquist, which sees the artist engulfed in a mix of flames and rain following a car accident.

    While Li previously shared a teaser of EYEYE’s visual component, “Highway to Your Heart” offers listeners the first complete video from the albumwhich features several clips directed by Lindquist and shot on 16-millimeter film by cinematographer Edu Grau. Li likened the project to “listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD,” so you know it’s going to be good.

    EYEYE arrives in full on May 20th and follows 2018’s so sad so sexy. Beginning in September, Li will perform a handful of shows in North America. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Li first previewed EYEYE with the single “NO HOTEL.”

