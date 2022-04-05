Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

Mac DeMarco is heading out on a US tour this fall following a European leg and California run of shows this summer.
The Pepperoni Playboy’s new dates kick off in Phoenix on November 2nd and will hit cities in the South and Midwest including Dallas, New Orleans, Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. The tour runs through November, with the final two shows stretching west to Denver on November 25th and Las Vegas on November 27th. Check out the full itinerary and hand-drawn tour poster below.
Pre-sale for the new dates begins Thursday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with general public on-sale following on Friday, April 8th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.
In a statement, the enigmatic indie star shared: “I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.”
DeMarco will be plenty busy this spring and summer. After first opening for The Strokes at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 6th, he’ll hit the road for European legs in June and September with a string of California dates sandwiched in between that will showcase his recent Mac’s Record Label signee Vicky’s Farewell. He’ll also be giving a special performance at Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Rock and Roll Night Club EP and the album 2 in August. Tickets for all those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.
His most album, Here Comes the Cowboy, was released in 2019.
Mac DeMarco 2022 Tour Dates:
04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^
06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/05 – Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
06/07 – Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69
06/08 – Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne
06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
06/11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
06/16-18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
08/12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/15 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
08/16 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
08/18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *
08/19 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *
08/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *
08/21 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *
08/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *
08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *
08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *
08/28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *
09/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
09/21 – Santiago de Compostella, ES @ Capitol
09/22 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
09/23 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
09/24 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
09/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
09/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
09/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
10/01 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico
10/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
10/03 – Zurich, CH @ X Tra
11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey
11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
11/11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
11/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/14 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside
11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate
^ = w/ The Strokes
* = w/ Vicky Farewell