Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

DeMarco expands beyond his previously announced California run

Mac DeMarco, photo by Yuki Kikuchi
April 5, 2022 | 12:54pm ET

    Mac DeMarco is heading out on a US tour this fall following a European leg and California run of shows this summer.

    The Pepperoni Playboy’s new dates kick off in Phoenix on November 2nd and will hit cities in the South and Midwest including Dallas, New Orleans, Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. The tour runs through November, with the final two shows stretching west to Denver on November 25th and Las Vegas on November 27th. Check out the full itinerary and hand-drawn tour poster below.

    Pre-sale for the new dates begins Thursday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with general public on-sale following on Friday, April 8th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    In a statement, the enigmatic indie star shared: “I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.”

    DeMarco will be plenty busy this spring and summer. After first opening for The Strokes at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 6th, he’ll hit the road for European legs in June and September with a string of California dates sandwiched in between that will showcase his recent Mac’s Record Label signee Vicky’s Farewell. He’ll also be giving a special performance at Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Rock and Roll Night Club EP and the album 2 in August. Tickets for all those shows are available now via  Ticketmaster.

    His most album, Here Comes the Cowboy, was released in 2019.

    Mac DeMarco 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^
    06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
    06/05 – Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof
    06/07 – Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69
    06/08 – Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne
    06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds
    06/11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
    06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    06/16-18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
    06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
    08/12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/15 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
    08/16 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
    08/18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *
    08/19 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *
    08/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *
    08/21 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *
    08/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *
    08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *
    08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *
    08/28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *
    09/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
    09/21 – Santiago de Compostella, ES @ Capitol
    09/22 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    09/23 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
    09/24 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
    09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
    09/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
    09/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    09/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    10/01 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico
    10/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
    10/03 – Zurich, CH @ X Tra
    11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey
    11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    11/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
    11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    11/11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
    11/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/14 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
    11/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside
    11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    11/25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate

    ^ = w/ The Strokes
    * = w/ Vicky Farewell

