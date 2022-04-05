Mac DeMarco Announces Fall 2022 US Tour Dates

Mac DeMarco is heading out on a US tour this fall following a European leg and California run of shows this summer.

The Pepperoni Playboy’s new dates kick off in Phoenix on November 2nd and will hit cities in the South and Midwest including Dallas, New Orleans, Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Milwaukee. The tour runs through November, with the final two shows stretching west to Denver on November 25th and Las Vegas on November 27th. Check out the full itinerary and hand-drawn tour poster below.

Pre-sale for the new dates begins Thursday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code SHOWTIME), with general public on-sale following on Friday, April 8th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

In a statement, the enigmatic indie star shared: “I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.”

DeMarco will be plenty busy this spring and summer. After first opening for The Strokes at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 6th, he’ll hit the road for European legs in June and September with a string of California dates sandwiched in between that will showcase his recent Mac’s Record Label signee Vicky’s Farewell. He’ll also be giving a special performance at Seattle’s Day In Day Out Festival to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Rock and Roll Night Club EP and the album 2 in August. Tickets for all those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

His most album, Here Comes the Cowboy, was released in 2019.

Mac DeMarco 2022 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^

06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/05 – Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof

06/07 – Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69

06/08 – Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne

06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

06/11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

06/16-18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/17-19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

08/12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/15 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

08/16 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

08/18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *

08/19 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater *

08/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *

08/21 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *

08/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *

08/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *

08/28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic *

09/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

09/21 – Santiago de Compostella, ES @ Capitol

09/22 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

09/23 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

09/24 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

09/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

09/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

09/28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

09/30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

10/01 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico

10/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

10/03 – Zurich, CH @ X Tra

11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey

11/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11/11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

11/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/14 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside

11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate

^ = w/ The Strokes

* = w/ Vicky Farewell