Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mads Mikkelsen Calls Method Acting “Pretentious” “Bullshit”

"Preparation, you can take into insanity," he says

mads mikkelsen method acting pretentious bullshit interview gq daniel day-lewis lady gaga jared leto
Mads Mikkelsen, photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 11, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    Mads Mikkelsen is not a fan of Method acting, saying “it’s bullshit” when actors refuse to come out of character.

    “What if it’s a shit film?” he wondered in a new interview with GQ. “What do you think you achieved? Am I impressed that you didn’t drop character? You should have dropped it from the beginning! How do you prepare for a serial killer? You gonna spend two years checking it out?”

    The thing we now commonly call Method acting is just one technique from The Method, which has its roots in a theatrical approach devised by the great Russian director Konstantin Stanislavski for Anton Chekhov’s plays in the 1890s. It was adapted by the American acting teachers Lee Strasberg, Stella Adler, and Sanford Meisner in the 1930s, and went on to influence thespians including Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Initially, The Method referred to a wide range of rehearsal and performance techniques, many of which involved using one’s personal memories to tap into a character’s emotions. Today, however, when actors and the media talk about Method acting, they are almost exclusively referring to people who stay in character all the time.

    Mikkelsen has nothing but scorn for this approach, even for performances he respects such as Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood. “I would have the time of my life, just breaking down the character constantly. ‘I’m having a cigarette? This is from 2020, it’s not from 1870 – can you live with it?’ It’s just pretentious,” he added. “Daniel Day-Lewis is a great actor. But it’s got nothing to do with this.”

    Mikkelsen himself is fastidious in his preparations, having taken horseback riding lessons for King Arthur in 2004, and learning French for Age of Uprising in 2013. “But preparation, you can take into insanity,” he said.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

will ferrell barbie movie greta gerwig margot robbie noah baumbach ryan gosling

Will Ferrell Joins Cast of Barbie Film

April 11, 2022

Vin Diesel Brie Larson Fast and Furious 10 cast instagram announcement

Brie Larson Cast in Fast and Furious 10, Vin Diesel Says, "Welcome to the Family"

April 11, 2022

al pacino has a shrek iphone case twitter

Al Pacino Has a Shrek iPhone Case, Proving Stars Really Are Just Like Us

April 11, 2022

sam elliott power of the dog apology jane campion benedict cumberbatch deadline

Sam Elliott Says He Feels "Terrible" for Controversial Power of the Dog Remarks

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mads Mikkelsen Calls Method Acting "Pretentious" "Bullshit"

Menu Shop Search Sale