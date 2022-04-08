Maggie Rogers Shares New Song “That’s Where I Am”: Stream

Maggie Rogers has shared a new song called “There’s Where I Am,” the first look at her forthcoming album, Surrender. Check out the single below.

“I told you I loved you when we were just friends/ You kept me waiting and I hated you then,” Rogers croons in “That’s Where I Am.” Her voice booms over a barrage of background vocals and percussion, a Fiona Apple-tinged preview of what’s to come.

Surrender contains 12 new tracks described as “stories of anger and peace and self-salvation” that exhibit “transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.” The album was recorded at her parents’ garage, Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England.

Surrender follows Rogers’ 2019 debut Heard It in a Past Life and the 2020 compilation Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011 – 2016. The artist announced the album last week by sharing a teaser trailer featuring a poem she wrote. “Here’s all I have. It’s yours to take. Love. Hate. Anger. Feral joy,” she says in the clip. “This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in.” The full LP arrives July 29th via Capitol Records, and pre-orders are available now.